How to make homes safer for seniors to prevent fall-related injuries

Many senior citizens still live in their homes, but the home they’re in may not be compatible with their age.

According to the CDC, one in four seniors fall every year. That ends up being about three million adults 65 years of age and older.

In a report from the Population Research Institute, a study in 2020 found over 36,000 Americans over the age of 65 died due to a fall-related injury. That’s more than triple the number compared to the number who died from falls 20 years ago.

“The importance of fall prevention is to ensure seniors stay safe at home and keeping them out of the hospital,” said Terri Hooper, Administrator and Owner of Senior Helpers San Antonio.

Senior Helpers is a worldwide organization with a goal of keeping seniors from falling while inside their homes. They work with caregivers to teach them fall prevention techniques.

Hooper says the top five areas to focus on include:

Bedroom: Beds that are too high or too low pose a fall risk Consider removing or adding a box spring Consider adding a bed rail

Bathroom: Add a tub bench (not a shower chair) to help seniors pivot themselves into the tub safely Install grab bars in the shower and toilet area Have handheld showerhead to making showering easier

Stairs: Stairs should be well-lit and removed of clutter Add non-skid tape if needed Add handrails to help

Kitchen: Place items at eye level. If items in the kitchen are not reachable, a senior may resort to using a step stool or chair which could lead to a fall

Medication: Very often seniors fall because they are not taking their medications as prescribed



