Neighbor aids SAPD officer after being shot during domestic disturbance call on Northeast Side

Joshua Rael’s quick thinking and courage allowed him to apply a tourniquet on the officer to stop the bleed

SAN ANTONIO – In a quiet neighborhood on the city’s Northeast Side, a typical day took an extraordinary turn when a San Antonio police officer was injured in the line of duty.

San Antonio police responded to a call at a home in the 1600 block of Amistad Pass around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Joshua Rael, a neighbor, says he quickly ushered his children and others into his home as police arrived.

“Minutes after, we started hearing shots fired. Lots of shots,” said Rael.

Rael says while on his front porch, keeping an eye out, he spotted an injured officer.

“An officer just ran around the corner and said, ‘I need help.’ You know, immediately told me, reach for this tourniquet, and help me put this on,”

Rael, without hesitation, sprang into action.

“I dropped the phone, and he said, ‘Let’s get me inside and lock the door behind me, please.’ So, we went inside, I called for my wife, and we rendered aid as fast as we could,” said Rael.

Rael applied a tourniquet above the officer’s wound. He said he received emergency response training from his employer, but the real-life event tested his skills.

“Even with my training, it was slower than I -- and more difficult than I’m used to under that kind of pressure,” said Rael.

Rael said the injured officer remained calm and guided him through the process.

“He told me what to do, and I’m glad he did it. We worked together very well and remained calm, and it was rough, but, you know, I think everybody did a good job,” said Rael.

The intense moments were all lived out on Rael’s kitchen floor. He said his wife also played a critical role.

“She was there to give them water. She was there to help stop the bleeding, help me with the tourniquet. I have an injured foot, so it was not easy for me,” said Rael.

Rael says this incident highlights the importance of receiving emergency response training and regularly practicing the skills. He said the incident in his quiet neighborhood has brought the community together by building a more robust communication network.

SAPD reports that both officers injured in the shooting are in stable condition and recovering.

