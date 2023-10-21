2nd annual Lexi’s Legacy Run held on Robb Elementary victim’s birthday weekend

Many people near and far came together on Saturday in Uvalde for a 5K race that honored the memory and legacy of Lexi Rubio, a victim of the Robb Elementary School tragedy.

Lexi’s Legacy Run is in its second year and is taking place virtually from Oct. 20-22 to mark Lexi’s birthday on Oct. 20. She would have turned 12 years old.

The community run was held at 9 a.m., Saturday, in Uvalde.

Lexi was one of 19 fourth-grade students who died along with their two teachers on May 24, 2022.

She was athletic and competitive but not a runner, her mother Kimberly Rubio previously told KSAT.

“... but I am, so we just kind of combined the two,” she said.

Lexi also wished to attend St. Mary’s University to study math before applying to its law school.

“Lexi was robbed of the opportunity to accomplish any of her goals and the world was robbed (of) the difference Lexi would have created,” the post from Lives Robbed states.

Participants in the virtual 5K can walk or run at any location. They’ll also receive a t-shirt, bib and a medal.

The proceeds from the 5K will go toward Lives Robbed, a nonprofit started by the families of four Uvalde victims, including the Rubios.

