80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man arrested in connection with three sexual assaults on NE Side

Keon Cray, 26, charged with sex crimes in 2019-2022 ; SAPD urges other possible victims to come forward

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man in connection with three sexual assaults on the Northeast Side between 2019 and 2022.

Keon Cray, 26, was arrested after he was connected to the crimes recently through advanced DNA testing, San Antonio police spokeswoman Camelia Juarez said.

The first incident happened in 2019. Cray is accused of posing as a rideshare driver and offering a woman a free ride, then taking the woman to a home and sexually assaulting her, police said.

In 2021, Cray is accused of entering a woman’s house through an open back door and sexually assaulting her, police said.

Both of those victims were in their 50s.

A year later, Cray is accused of breaking into the home of a woman in her late 60s. He tried to sexually assault her but she fought him off and he fled the home, Juarez said.

Juarez said that police didn’t warn the public about Cray in the past because they only connected him recently to the crimes through advanced DNA testing.

While he was being escorted by police to a vehicle for transfer to jail, Cray told reporters that he was innocent of the charges.

Juarez said there could be other victims and urged anyone who may have come across Cray to contact the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

Cray is charged with sexual assault, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, and attempted aggravated assault of an elderly or disabled person.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter