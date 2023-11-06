Man arrested in connection with three sexual assaults on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man in connection with three sexual assaults on the Northeast Side between 2019 and 2022.

Keon Cray, 26, was arrested after he was connected to the crimes recently through advanced DNA testing, San Antonio police spokeswoman Camelia Juarez said.

The first incident happened in 2019. Cray is accused of posing as a rideshare driver and offering a woman a free ride, then taking the woman to a home and sexually assaulting her, police said.

In 2021, Cray is accused of entering a woman’s house through an open back door and sexually assaulting her, police said.

Both of those victims were in their 50s.

A year later, Cray is accused of breaking into the home of a woman in her late 60s. He tried to sexually assault her but she fought him off and he fled the home, Juarez said.

Juarez said that police didn’t warn the public about Cray in the past because they only connected him recently to the crimes through advanced DNA testing.

While he was being escorted by police to a vehicle for transfer to jail, Cray told reporters that he was innocent of the charges.

Juarez said there could be other victims and urged anyone who may have come across Cray to contact the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

Cray is charged with sexual assault, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, and attempted aggravated assault of an elderly or disabled person.