Cibolo jugging suspect arrested following coma, death of 61-year-old civil servant

CIBOLO, Texas – An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery and death of a Cibolo man in June.

Rataski Clinique Goins, 33, was arrested Tuesday in Houston and charged with robbery, Cibolo police said in a news release. She is in custody at the Harris County Jail and her bond is set at $5,000.

Additional charges and arrests may be forthcoming.

Police said Goins, of Houston, was involved in the bank jugging/robbery of 61-year-old James Doty on June 15 in the 4400 block of Green Valley Road.

Rataski Clinique Goins of Houston, Texas, is accused of robbery, according to Cibolo police. (Cibolo police)

“Jugging” is known as the act of targeting people leaving banking institutions.

Doty, who police called a longtime resident and civil servant of Cibolo, had just withdrawn money from a Security Service Federal Credit Union in Schertz.

Surveillance footage captured a woman wearing a surgical mask watching Doty conduct his bank business before following him out of the bank. The woman then entered a Chevrolet Impala and followed Doty out of the parking lot.

Around 2:15 p.m., Doty stopped at a business in the 4400 block of Green Valley Road, and the Impala was seen on surveillance video circling the parking lot.

Doty exited the business and was about to enter his car when a Chevrolet Trailblazer stopped behind him.

A man wearing a black hoodie and surgical mask approached Doty and struck him from behind.

Police said there was a struggle between the two on the ground before the suspect fled to the Trailblazer with a white envelope containing Doty’s withdrawal.

No reports were made on the incident at the time.

However, days later, on June 21, Doty began to act strange and suffered a fall.

The next day, he was taken to the hospital, where he fell into a coma and was placed on a ventilator.

On July 13, authorities were notified of Doty’s passing the day prior.

“Unfortunately, incidents of ‘bank jugging’ are on the rise across the country,” Interim Police Chief John Wells in a written statement. “We want to encourage everyone to always be aware of your surroundings, especially when withdrawing money from a banking institution. If you suspect you are being watched or being followed, do not stop anywhere. Immediately call 911 to have a police officer meet you at a safe, well-lit location or drive to the closest law enforcement agency as a safe location.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hernandez at 210-858-3209.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477) or by texting “Guadalupe” plus your tip to 274637.

The Cibolo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the Chevrolet Trailblazer and the male suspect, as well as the Chevrolet Impala and a female suspect wanted in a June 15, 2023 robbery. (Cibolo Police department)