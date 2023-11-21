Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Northwest Side night club in May

Seth Rockett, 19, was taken into custody on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a second person in a May shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead and several injured.

Seth Rockett, 19, was taken into custody by SAPD with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday in connection with multiple felony warrants, including one for murder.

The shooting happened May 18 at the Privat Social Club in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard during an altercation between two groups.

Police say Rockett began shooting toward the other group, striking four victims that night before fleeing.

The first suspect, Noah James Patterson, 34, was arrested on May 30 in connection with the shooting. He was charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Devon Jordan King, was hit in the torso and ran toward Privat, but he collapsed between parked vehicles. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said they identified Patterson based on surveillance footage and driver’s license images, as he has distinct tattoos on his neck and both forearms.