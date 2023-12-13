7-year plea deal given to San Antonio man charged in fatal crash

Jaime Ybarra Cruz, 28, is wanted on a warrant for Intoxication Manslaughter, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – A man previously charged with intoxication manslaughter was given a seven-year plea deal on the charge of manslaughter.

Jaime Ybarra Cruz was arrested in 2018 for causing a fatal accident at the intersection of Iowa and Hackberry Street.

Police said Cruz was speeding in a Dodge Charger when he drove through a stop light and struck a pickup truck, causing it to roll over.

The truck driver, Robert Ramirez, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

At the time, SAPD said Cruz was allegedly drunk.

In court Wednesday, Cruz was given a plea deal on a manslaughter charge instead and was sentenced to seven years by 437th District Court Judge Joel Perez.

According to online court records, Cruz also had a theft charge on his record from 2021 but that was dismissed because of the manslaughter conviction.

Cruz must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.