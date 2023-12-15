64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

2 men charged in 2020 capital murder case given 22-year plea deal on lesser charge

Robert Smith, 20, and Bobby Lee Carter Jr. (14) were murdered during an alleged drug deal on the Northeast Side

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, District Attorney
James Miller (left) and Jaylen Dears (right) (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – Two previously charged with capital murder were given a 22-year plea deal on the lesser charge of aggravated robbery.

Jaylen Dears and James Miller were arrested and charged for the Dec. 17, 2020, murders of Robert Smith, 20, and Bobby Lee Carter Jr., 14.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies spoke with two witnesses in the car who said they went to the location to sell marijuana to Smith. Dears and Miller then approached the vehicle with guns, the affidavit states.

A witness told authorities that one of the shooters took a gun and cash that was inside the vehicle before they fled, according to the affidavit.

Miller’s cellphone was found in the street near fired cartridge casings, records show. Deputies also reviewed surveillance footage of the shooting.

In the 437th District court on Friday, prosecutor Clayton Hayden said that what appeared as capital murder was actually an aggravated robbery. He said everybody involved was armed, and the scene may have been tampered with.

“Subsequently determined the scene had been manipulated by some people present,” Hayden said.

As a result, the charge was downgraded to aggravated robbery, and each man got 22 years in prison.

They must serve half of their sentence before they are eligible for parole.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email