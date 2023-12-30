70º
Man found dead on porch of Southeast Side home

Victim, 26, has not yet been identified

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Crime, Shooting, San Antonio, Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after they found a man shot to death on the porch of a home on the Southeast Side.

The incident occurred at a home in the 700 block of Pennystone Avenue.

SAPD received a call for shots fired shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived at the home, they found a man dead on the front porch from gunshot wounds.

The victim, 26, has not yet been identified.

Officers are unsure of the cause of the shooting, and there are no suspects at this time.

SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

