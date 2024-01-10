50º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Family of Savanah Soto sets date for funeral services

Funeral will take place at 5 p.m. Friday at Sunset Funeral Home on Bandera Road

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Tags: Matthew Guerra, Savanah Soto, Funeral, San Antonio
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Clear Alert for Savanah Soto on Dec. 25. (Leon Valley Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Savanah Soto, the 18-year-old pregnant woman killed along with her boyfriend late last month, has set a date for funeral services.

Soto’s family said memorial services will take place at 5 p.m. Friday at Sunset Funeral Home on Bandera Road. She will be buried on Saturday.

The teen and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, were both found dead in Guerra’s car at a Northwest Side apartment complex on Dec. 26.

Soto was reported missing by her family on Dec. 22, a day before she was scheduled to be induced.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

LATEST: What we know about the murders of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend Matthew Guerra

Details emerge of how father-son duo allegedly killed, hid bodies of Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra

Family of Savanah Soto holds vigil to honor her life

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email