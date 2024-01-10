Family of Savanah Soto sets date for funeral services

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Clear Alert for Savanah Soto on Dec. 25.

SAN ANTONIO – The family of Savanah Soto, the 18-year-old pregnant woman killed along with her boyfriend late last month, has set a date for funeral services.

Soto’s family said memorial services will take place at 5 p.m. Friday at Sunset Funeral Home on Bandera Road. She will be buried on Saturday.

The teen and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Matthew Guerra, were both found dead in Guerra’s car at a Northwest Side apartment complex on Dec. 26.

Soto was reported missing by her family on Dec. 22, a day before she was scheduled to be induced.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

LATEST: What we know about the murders of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and boyfriend Matthew Guerra

Details emerge of how father-son duo allegedly killed, hid bodies of Savanah Soto, Matthew Guerra

Family of Savanah Soto holds vigil to honor her life