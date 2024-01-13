Firefighters rescue construction worker who fell into 18-foot ditch

The man, who was finishing up his workday, attempted to retrieve a ladder from the ditch before losing his footing at a site near Millbrook Way & Caleb Mill on Friday night.

MEDINA VALLEY, Texas – A man in his 30s was rescued after falling into an 18-foot ditch at a construction site in Medina Valley, according to the fire chief with Bexar County ESD #2.

His crew members called first responders for help because the man was in a confined space and unable to get himself out of the ditch due to his injuries, according to Bexar County ESD #2.

Firefighters with the county called in SAFD to assist with the rescue, and they retrieved the man in a rescue basket.

It took about an hour to get the man out of the ditch, according to fire officials. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

