Firefighters rescue construction worker who fell into 18-foot ditch

It took about an hour to get the man out of the ditch, officials say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

The man, who was finishing up his workday, attempted to retrieve a ladder from the ditch before losing his footing at a site near Millbrook Way & Caleb Mill on Friday night. (KSAT 12 News)

MEDINA VALLEY, Texas – A man in his 30s was rescued after falling into an 18-foot ditch at a construction site in Medina Valley, according to the fire chief with Bexar County ESD #2.

The man, who was finishing up his work day, attempted to retrieve a ladder from the ditch before losing his footing at a site near Millbrook Way & Caleb Mill on Friday night.

His crew members called first responders for help because the man was in a confined space and unable to get himself out of the ditch due to his injuries, according to Bexar County ESD #2.

Firefighters with the county called in SAFD to assist with the rescue, and they retrieved the man in a rescue basket.

It took about an hour to get the man out of the ditch, according to fire officials. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

