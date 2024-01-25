58º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

South San ISD board votes to give superintendent power to lay off employees amid $12M deficit

District may need to reduce 20 positions; plan pending

Patty Santos, Reporter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: South San ISD
South San ISD (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – South San ISD’s school board voted to give the superintendent the power to lay off employees due to the district’s $12 million deficit.

The district has about 1,200 employees and needs to reduce 20 positions.

The board voted on financial exigency to develop a plan where those cuts would be made.

Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre said this is their effort to be efficient. If they cannot place staff during the consolidation of the West Campus closure, then the Reduction in Force (RIF) layoffs would be the last option.

The RIF would not impact elementary campuses.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

South San ISD board votes to close West Campus High School

South San Antonio ISD board votes to close 3 campuses

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter