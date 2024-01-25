South San ISD board votes to give superintendent power to lay off employees amid $12M deficit

SAN ANTONIO – South San ISD’s school board voted to give the superintendent the power to lay off employees due to the district’s $12 million deficit.

The district has about 1,200 employees and needs to reduce 20 positions.

The board voted on financial exigency to develop a plan where those cuts would be made.

Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre said this is their effort to be efficient. If they cannot place staff during the consolidation of the West Campus closure, then the Reduction in Force (RIF) layoffs would be the last option.

The RIF would not impact elementary campuses.

