66º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

South San ISD board votes to close West Campus High School

Closure won’t happen until the 2024-2025 school year

Patty Santos, Reporter

Carlo Jagge, News Producer

Tags: South San ISD, School Closures, Local News
SSAISD's West Campus High School. (Adam Barraza, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – During a community meeting on Wednesday, the South San ISD board voted to close West Campus High School.

A vote was taken shortly after Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre made the recommendation to close the campus during the meeting.

The closure won’t happen until the 2024-2025 school year.

The decision comes after the board had previously discussed the major deficit the district is facing unless the board took some action.

In the spring, the board voted to close three campuses: Kazen Middle School, Athens Elementary and Kindred Elementary.

Last month, Edgewood ISD voted to close two campuses. And San Antonio ISD voted to close 15 schools and merge others.

Districts point to dropping student enrollment numbers as a reason for closures.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Carlo Jagge is a news producer at KSAT. He began his career in television at KSAT in fall 2017 as a Big Game Coverage producer, helping cover high school football games across South Texas for KSAT. Carlo earned a bachelor's degree in Radio-Television-Film from The University of Texas at Austin. He's also produced for KRIS in Corpus Christi.

email