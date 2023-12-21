South San ISD board votes to close West Campus High School

SAN ANTONIO – During a community meeting on Wednesday, the South San ISD board voted to close West Campus High School.

A vote was taken shortly after Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre made the recommendation to close the campus during the meeting.

The closure won’t happen until the 2024-2025 school year.

The decision comes after the board had previously discussed the major deficit the district is facing unless the board took some action.

In the spring, the board voted to close three campuses: Kazen Middle School, Athens Elementary and Kindred Elementary.

Last month, Edgewood ISD voted to close two campuses. And San Antonio ISD voted to close 15 schools and merge others.

Districts point to dropping student enrollment numbers as a reason for closures.