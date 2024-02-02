Man found stabbed at Northwest Side motel may have been robbery victim, police say

Officers focused their attention on a ground-floor room where they suspected the man may have been attacked.

SAN ANTONIO – Along with beds and breakfast, there was bad news at a Northwest Side motel early Friday morning.

San Antonio police say they were responding to a call from paramedics around 6 a.m. when they found a man, bleeding, at the Quality Inn and Suites, located near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard.

“We can confirm that he did have stab wounds to his body. He was badly beaten,” said Sgt. Abina Elliotte with SAPD. “He was not exactly able to tell us what happened, so that investigation is still ongoing.”

“He’s reporting this occurred at a different location, but he was found at this location,” Elliotte said.

Police put crime scene around the entire perimeter of the Quality Inn and Suites after a man was found there with stab wounds. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers at the scene later confirmed that it appeared he was attacked in a ground-floor room. A report released said it appeared it happened during a robbery.

Police, meanwhile, roped off the entire perimeter of the motel.

Beyond the crime scene tape, a series of bloody footprints was clearly visible. The footprints appeared to lead away from the room where the attack occurred.

Bloody footprints could be seen all along the walkways at the Quality Inn and Suites. It was not clear right away whether they were created by the victim or his attacker. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers were not able to say right away whether the victim or the attacker left those footprints.

The blood evidence extended along both sides of the two-story building.

Police did not make any arrests in the hours after the stabbing.

The motel does have surveillance cameras. It is unknown whether they captured any images that will help investigators.