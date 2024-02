The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it started in the kitchen.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized with burn injuries after a kitchen fire on the North Side, officials say.

The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the 3100 block of Nantucket Drive.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, one person was rescued from the home with burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it started in the kitchen.

