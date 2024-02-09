Before buying Valentine’s Day flowers, what message do you want to send?

SAN ANTONIO – Valentine’s Day is approaching and millions of flowers will be given, but what kind of message do you want to send to your loved one?

Before you buy your Valentine’s Day flowers, read this.

Some of the well known meanings of flowers include red roses, which mean love and passion or yellow roses which mean friendship.

During the Victorian Era, flowers were used to send meanings and messages. I stumbled upon the book, “The Complete Language of Flowers,” by S. Theresa Dietz a couple of years ago and was hooked.

Here are some of the highlights:

For a new relationship and don’t want to come off too strong, but like, ‘hey I like you’ think tulips. Tulips symbolize a declaration of love, especially orange tulips, which mean you fascinate me.

For the narcissists in your life, or someone who you know will never love you back, daffodils. Daffodils can mean egotism, vanity or unrequited love.

Ladies sending flowers to their girlfriends ,mom or grandma for Galentines, look into carnations. Carnations symbolize a woman’s love, especially the color pink.

The best flower go-to casual flower are sunflowers. Sunflowers mean good luck, opportunity, good luck and strength. These would be great for someone before they have a big day or need a pick me up.

For your children, get them chamomile flowers. Chamomile flowers symbolize young children and can mean courage.

The beautiful and popular hydrangeas, be careful with. Hydrangeas can mean carelessness, false pride or you are cold. This might make a good break-up flower.

If you want to send your ex something to be dramatic, dead leaves symbolize melancholy and a love that has ended.

For your longtime wife or husband, give them a cacti which means ardent love or endurance, aka you aren’t getting rid of me.

Be careful when it comes to gifting orchids unless you are in a committed relationship because orchids can mean fertility.