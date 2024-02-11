Driver accused of hitting 2 women, involved in other crashes with vehicle along St. Mary’s Strip

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police said a man ran away from a scene Sunday morning after he allegedly hit two pedestrians with his vehicle and crashed out two more times.

The driver hit the pedestrians, described by SAPD as two women, while they were walking on a sidewalk just before 2:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of North St. Mary’s Street. The incident happened north of downtown San Antonio.

The suspect, who drove a black 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the women. According to police, the victims suffered serious injuries, but it is not known if they sought medical assistance.

The driver, who left the injured women, then left the sidewalk and crashed into a parked car across the street. Police said the driver then left the second crash scene and began driving down Valdez Place. The driver then collided with a fence on the 100 block of Valdez, abandoned the Tahoe between French Place and Valdez and fled on foot.

Officers were able to find the suspect’s vehicle. They believe alcohol to be a factor in the crashes after finding multiple open beer cans inside the Tahoe.

Authorities said they had not found the driver at the moment. If found, the unidentified driver will be charged with two counts of collision involving injury and failure to stop and give information.