Teen arrested after 17-year-old fatally shot at Northeast Side apartment complex

A teenager was killed on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Binz Engleman Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side.

Octavious Tomrion Galloway, 18, is charged with murder.

San Antonio police said Galloway shot the victim, who has not yet been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, at 1:20 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Binz Engleman Road.

Responding officers found the teen lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to his neck and jaw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest warrant affidavit states the victim’s mother called the police and told them she was notified of her son’s death by a family friend. Her son, she said, was staying with the family friend and the friend’s children, which includes Galloway, the affidavit states.

The family friend initially told investigators Galloway was at another location, but later said she lied about his whereabouts, the affidavit states.

Investigators said a witness came forward with a video of the shooting. The video shows the victim lying on the ground as someone pulls the suspect away. The video then shows several vehicles leaving the complex.

Six hours after the shooting, police stopped one of those vehicles and it contained Galloway.

A witness told police Galloway, the victim and others rode together to a retail store and then returned to the complex, the affidavit states.

As they approached the parking lot, Galloway shot the victim at least eight times, the witness told police.

The motive for the shooting was not released in the affidavit. When questioned by police, Galloway claimed he was at another location the entire day.

Additional witnesses told police that Galloway was at the scene at the time of the shooting and left in a vehicle shortly afterward, the affidavit states.

A warrant for his arrest was signed early Monday morning and he was taken into custody. An image of Galloway was not available as of 8 a.m. Monday.

BELOW: Neighbors react to deadly shooting