Investigation underway after juvenile shot dead in apartment parking lot, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a young male was shot to death in a parking lot on Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday in the 3700 block of Binz Engleman Road.

Upon arrival, police said the victim was found dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

People nearby heard the gunshots but did not see the shooting itself, according to investigators. Investigators believe around five gunshots rang out.

Officials said there were 9-millimeter shell casings located on the scene.

This is a developing story.

