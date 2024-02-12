Pair of robberies, shot up vehicle leads to gunfire outside NW Side strip club, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a pair of robberies and a shooting that happened at a Northwest Side strip club overnight.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at Sugar’s strip club in the 2700 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Vance Jackson Road and Interstate 10.

According to police, officers had responded to a car getting shot up in the parking lot by an angry boyfriend. Police said while they were writing up a report, three men robbed and beat someone in the parking lot on the other side of the building.

Police said the victim ran to a security guard, who during a search found the men trying to rob another person. That’s when, police say, an exchange of gunfire ensued and one of the suspects was shot in the abdomen. The other two suspects fled in a vehicle and were not found.

The man shot was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in “serious” condition.

Police did not specify what was being taken in either robbery.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.