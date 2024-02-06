2 men shot while driving away from North Side convenience store, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot while trying to drive away from a North Side convenience store late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of Blanco Road and West Hildebrand Avenue.

According to police, the two people shot were in their late teens or early twenties and were driving away from a convenience store on their way to a friend’s house when the gunshots rang out, hitting the driver in the head and back and a passenger twice in his side. A third person inside the vehicle was not hurt.

Police said the victims drove to a nearby gas station, where they called for help. The victims were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and their conditions are not currently known.

SAPD said at this time, they do not have a description of the shooter and the motive is unclear.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.