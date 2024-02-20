Spurs rumored as potential landing spot for Trae Young in trade

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) smiles to the fans after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are being mentioned in trade rumors with the Atlanta Hawks for Guard Trae Young.

During All-Star Weekend Media Availability over the weekend, Young was asked what type of player the Spurs should be looking for to pair with Wembanyama.

“The kind of player that can help him win a championship, make his job easier. That’s the type of player he needs,” said Young.

When answering the question, Young seemed excited at the idea of playing alongside Wembanyama.

The Spurs have plenty of draft picks to offer the Hawks, and potential other teams, if they choose to pursue Young.

Adding a dynamic playmaker like Trae to the young San Antonio team could make the Spurs a nightmare offensively.

Wembanyama’s first year in San Antonio has been impressive, but the Spurs have not been winning consistently. If a deal for Young comes to fruition, and the Spurs draft well, maybe the team could make a statement next season.

