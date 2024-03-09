Step back in time with ‘Giants of the Ice Age’ exhibit at San Antonio Zoo

(Copyright 2024 by the San Antonio Zoo - All rights reserved.)

Giants of the Ice Age is free for SA Zoo members and included with standard admission.

SAN ANTONIO – If you have an interest in ancient animals, the San Antonio Zoo’s newest attraction provides a glimpse into the Ice Age.

“Giants of the Ice Age” takes place from March 9 to May 5 at San Antonio Safari and Adventure Park, located behind the zoo’s parking garage.

Recommended Videos

The almost two-month-long experience takes visitors into the larger-than-life Ice Age where Mammoth and Saber-Toothed Tigers roamed.

Visitors can also slide down an Ice Age-themed slide and navigate through an inflatable obstacle course.

Food options include turkey legs, roasted corn, sausage on a stick, and gourmet popcorn, according to the press release.

Giants of the Ice Age is free for SA Zoo members and included with standard admission.

“Prepare to witness Ice Age creatures like never before! Giants of the Ice Age is a first-time opportunity for our guests to experience these awe-inspiring creatures that once ruled the earth,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “This immersive experience not only entertains but also educates, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of our planet’s history.”

For more information, click here.