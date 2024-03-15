Which canned black beans are best?

SAN ANTONIO – Canned black beans are not only the perfect side dish for enchiladas, but they’re also super healthy, cheap and convenient.

However, with so many different kinds on the shelves, Consumer Reports tested some popular brands to see which ones are tasty buys.

Cooking dried beans is easy but requires a little planning because they need to be soaked overnight.

Canned beans can help you get a healthy meal on the table fast. Just be aware that they contain more sodium than dried.

Consumer Reports tested six different brands of canned black beans, and a half-cup contained up to 450 mg of sodium. That’s about 20 percent of the maximum 2,300 mg you should have in a day.

And with nearly half of adults in the U.S. suffering from hypertension, it’s helpful to rinse them.

“Sodium levels can drop by about 40 to 50 percent after rinsing beans for 30 seconds,” Consumer Reports’ Amy Keating said.

Goya Black Beans and La Preferida were the top picks for their texture and flavor.

If you prefer low sodium, CR says Eden Organic No Salt Added Black Beans are a good option that’s packaged with bits of seaweed instead of salt.

Bush’s Black Beans were another good choice, but Iberia Black Beans were a turnoff due to their tough, chewy skins and overly firm texture, according to testers.

Another reason to love beans is that they are both a protein and a vegetable. So, not only are they a good source of protein, but they also provide around seven grams of fiber in half a cup.