Car left on South Side train tracks hit by train, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A car that was left on some South Side train tracks was hit by a train early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near Villamain Road and Loop 410.

According to police, the vehicle was left abandoned when officers arrived. The car was hit by a train and knocked off the tracks, police said. There were no reported injuries.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how exactly the car ended up there. Emergency crews are clearing the scene.

Motorists in the area, however, are advised to use an alternate route.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

