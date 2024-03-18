Get free photos with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

SAN ANTONIO – Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are once again offering free photos with the Easter bunny this year.

Families can make appointments now for Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24.

Additional appointments will be available after Sunday. Those appointments will be available to book at 12:01 a.m. local time seven days in advance. Hours vary by store.

One 4-by-6 photo will be free, and additional packages for digital images and prints start at $15.

Bass Pro Shops is located in San Antonio at 17907 Interstate 10 West at The Rim. The nearest Cabela’s is located in Buda, south of Austin, at 15570 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road.