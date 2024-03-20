64º
Fugitives from San Antonio and Hutchins land on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted lists

Texas Crime Stoppers offering rewards for information leading to arrests

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

(Left to right: Jesse Vega, Marcos Alonzo) (Copyright 2024 by Texas Department of Public Safety - All rights reserved.)

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added two men to its Texas 10 Most Wanted lists.

Jesse Mario Vega, 37, of San Antonio, has gang affiliation and has been wanted for violating the conditions of his parole, DPS said. After being convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 25 years in prison, Vega was released on parole in 2023, according to DPS.

Vega is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 215 pounds. Officials said he has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, stomach, back, arms, and hands.

Marcos Christopher Alonzo, 46, has been wanted for violating sex offender registration requirements, DPS stated. In 2005, Alonzo was jailed for five years after being convicted of indecency with a child by contact following an incident with a 5-year-old girl, authorities said.

Alonzo is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, and both arms, according to DPS.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Vega’s arrest and a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Alonzo’s arrest.

Tips must be submitted in the following ways to receive the rewards:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

