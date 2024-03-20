Trader Joe’s recalls select cashews due to salmonella contamination

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for select cashews due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the grocer.

The recalled 50% Less Salt Roasted and Salted Cashews were sold in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Trader Joe’s said packages that best before Feb. 21, 2025; March 1, 2025; March 8, 2025; and March 10, 2025, are affected.

If you have purchased the recalled product, Trader Joe’s recommends throwing it away or returning it for a full refund.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to the California-based grocer.