Trader Joe’s recalls select cashews due to salmonella contamination

If you have purchased the recalled product, Trader Joe’s says to throw it away or return it for a full refund

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall for select cashews due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the grocer.

The recalled 50% Less Salt Roasted and Salted Cashews were sold in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Trader Joe’s said packages that best before Feb. 21, 2025; March 1, 2025; March 8, 2025; and March 10, 2025, are affected.

If you have purchased the recalled product, Trader Joe’s recommends throwing it away or returning it for a full refund.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, according to the California-based grocer.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

