2 dead after school bus carrying 44 students, 11 adults crashes with concrete truck, rolls over in Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas – At least two people, including a child, are dead after a school bus carrying more than 40 students and 11 adults rolled over in western Bastrop County, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Law enforcement officials told the paper the school bus crashed with a concrete truck near State Highway 21 on Friday afternoon.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District confirmed the bus was from Tom Green Elementary.

Austin-Travis County EMS posted on X that five patients were airlifted to hospitals.

The Statesman reported that EMS is deploying its ambulance bus, which could transport 40 people at once, and an additional five ambulances.

Hays CISD issued the following statement:

“A Hays CISD bus carrying Tom Green Elementary pre-K students was involved in a serious accident early this afternoon. The students were returning from a field trip to the Bastrop Zoo. Forty-four (44) students and 11 adults were on the bus. Parents of students on the bus have been notified directly from the campus. The district is in the process of conducting reunification.

“Hays CISD transportation staff, counselors, safety and security personnel, and other administrators have all joined first responders either at the accident scene or at the reunification location.”

We’ll update you as more information becomes available.