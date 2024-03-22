2nd man arrested in robbery of armored truck

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a second suspect accused of robbing an armored truck crew at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Melvin Charles Hill Jr. is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated and aggravated robbery.

According to police, around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday Hill, along with Deandre Nelson, 28, robbed an armored truck as it was making its rounds in the 1500 block of Austin Highway, near Harry Wurzbach Road.

Police say after the armored truck had stopped, a vehicle pulled up behind it and then Hill and Nelson got out and robbed the employees at gunpoint.

An arrest affidavit states Hill pointed a gun at the truck crew and forced them to get on the ground while Nelson grabbed multiple boxes that contained large amounts of money.

SAPD said Nelson later was on social media “already arrogantly bragging that he was going to the casino to spend a lot of money.”

“They got them by surprise,” SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz said.

Hill was booked into the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $172,000.