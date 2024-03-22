61º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2nd man arrested in robbery of armored truck

Melvin Charles Hill Jr. is charged with aggravated robbery

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Northeast Side
Melvin Charles Hill Jr. was arrested for aggravated robbery. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a second suspect accused of robbing an armored truck crew at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Melvin Charles Hill Jr. is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated and aggravated robbery.

According to police, around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday Hill, along with Deandre Nelson, 28, robbed an armored truck as it was making its rounds in the 1500 block of Austin Highway, near Harry Wurzbach Road.

Police say after the armored truck had stopped, a vehicle pulled up behind it and then Hill and Nelson got out and robbed the employees at gunpoint.

An arrest affidavit states Hill pointed a gun at the truck crew and forced them to get on the ground while Nelson grabbed multiple boxes that contained large amounts of money.

SAPD said Nelson later was on social media “already arrogantly bragging that he was going to the casino to spend a lot of money.”

“They got them by surprise,” SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz said.

Hill was booked into the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $172,000.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter