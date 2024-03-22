George Strait mourns deaths of longtime manager and bandmember on the same day

Country music legend George Strait is mourning the deaths of two “family members” on the same day.

Strait posted about the deaths of his longtime manager and a bandmember on his Facebook page.

Eugene Ervine “Erv” Woolsey, Strait’s manager since the early 1980s, died Wednesday at the age of 80. The Houston native graduated from Southwest Texas State University before relocating to Nashville. He’s credited with guiding the careers of Jimmy Buffett, Lee Ann Womack, Dierks Bentley, Clay Walker, Ronnie Milsap and others.

Woolsey met Strait at the club Woolsey owned in San Marcos, The Prairie Rose nightclub.

“My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey, passed away this morning. He had complications from a surgery and just couldn’t overcome it. He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won’t ever be the same without him,” Strait posted on his Facebook page.

Shortly after Woolsey’s death, Strait announced that his longtime Ace in the Hole bandmember Gene Elders died. Elders played fiddle and mandolin with Strait since 1984.

“All of our prayers go out to both families. Me and the band won’t ever be the same without our brother Gene. We loved him so much. Go play with Mike again Geno. We’ll come join you guys later,” Strait posted.

Strait referred to his former drummer Mike Kennedy who died in a car accident in 2018.

The losses come the same week Strait announced his first-ever concert at Kyle Field in College Station.

Fellow Texans Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman are slated to perform with King George on June 15.