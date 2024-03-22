80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Savannah Kriger, 3-year-old son had gunshot wounds to head; Kaiden’s death ruled homicide, ME confirms

Savannah Kriger, 32, is suspected of killing son, herself

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Crime, Crime Fighters, West Bexar County, Murder, Savannah Kriger
Savannah Kriger, 32, is suspected of killing her son and herself (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner on Friday confirmed that a woman who was found dead in Tom Slick Park along with her 3-year-old son both died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Kaiden Kriger’s death has been ruled a homicide, while the manner of Savannah Kriger’s death is still pending.

Recommended Videos

Investigators believe that Savannah, 32, shot her toddler before shooting herself. Deputies found a gun near their bodies.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kaiden on Tuesday after deputies searched for the mother and child on Monday evening and found “concerning evidence” in her west Bexar County home.

Her car was located on Tuesday parked at Tom Slick Park off Highway 151. A Park Police officer found the bodies after daylight Tuesday in a drainage ditch near the park.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that Savannah Kriger was due in court Tuesday for a hearing regarding custody of the child.

On Thursday, Savannah’s mother told KSAT that she still has a lot of questions.

“I don’t understand why she would hurt her son. She would not hurt her son,” said Savannah’s mother, Nancy. “I want to know, like, what led up to this? If she did do this, like, what could have made her feel like she was alone?”

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email