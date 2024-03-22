Savannah Kriger, 3-year-old son had gunshot wounds to head; Kaiden’s death ruled homicide, ME confirms

Savannah Kriger, 32, is suspected of killing her son and herself

SAN ANTONIO – The Medical Examiner on Friday confirmed that a woman who was found dead in Tom Slick Park along with her 3-year-old son both died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Kaiden Kriger’s death has been ruled a homicide, while the manner of Savannah Kriger’s death is still pending.

Recommended Videos

Investigators believe that Savannah, 32, shot her toddler before shooting herself. Deputies found a gun near their bodies.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kaiden on Tuesday after deputies searched for the mother and child on Monday evening and found “concerning evidence” in her west Bexar County home.

Her car was located on Tuesday parked at Tom Slick Park off Highway 151. A Park Police officer found the bodies after daylight Tuesday in a drainage ditch near the park.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that Savannah Kriger was due in court Tuesday for a hearing regarding custody of the child.

On Thursday, Savannah’s mother told KSAT that she still has a lot of questions.

“I don’t understand why she would hurt her son. She would not hurt her son,” said Savannah’s mother, Nancy. “I want to know, like, what led up to this? If she did do this, like, what could have made her feel like she was alone?”