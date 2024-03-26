Mark Twain Dual Language Academy seeks items for centennial celebration

SAN ANTONIO – The Mark Twain Dual Language Academy building is turning 100 next month and the school is collecting memorabilia for their celebration.

“It is a historic building and it’s a beacon in this community,” David Garcia, principal at Mark Twain Dual Language Academy said.

The school located on 2411 San Pedro Avenue has evolved throughout the years.

It used to be Mark Twain Middle School, but today it serves Pre-K through eighth grade students and currently has over 680 students.

“Next year, we will be above 700 (students). So, to accommodate all of that, our Pre-K students are going to be joining us. What is currently Gonzales Early Childhood will become Mark Twain Dual Language Pre-K Academy. So, this building will host kinder through 8th eighth grade. All classes are dual language,” Garcia said.

Diane Martinez attended the middle school and shared some items she found including a sports T-shirt.

“It means a lot to me. I played basketball all three years. I played volleyball and I ran track,” Martinez said.

Martinez is excited to celebrate with the community in a few weeks.

The academy will host a celebration on April 30.