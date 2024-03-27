3rd person arrested for fatally shooting man over ‘bad’ meth at West Side home, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A third person was arrested for fatally shooting a man over “bad” methamphetamine in January, according to Bexar County Jail records.

Michael Jasso, 18, is charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a handgun in a motor vehicle and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Jasso was involved in the death of Mando Rodriguez, 43, on Jan. 26 at a home in the 1000 block of San Luis Street on the West Side.

Two other suspects in the case — 39-year-old James Guerra and 18-year-old Matthew Fitzgerald Williams — were previously charged with murder after being accused in a separate fatal shooting.

James Guerra, 39, and Matthew Fitzgerald Williams, 18 (KSAT 12 News)

On the day of the shooting on San Luis Street, Rodriguez had been communicating with Guerra to sell him meth, according to San Antonio police.

That night, Guerra arrived at the home with two other men, later identified as Williams and Jasso, and accused Rodriguez of selling “bad” methamphetamine, the affidavit states.

A witness told police the suspects were armed, and one of them shot Rodriguez in the face, the affidavit states. The suspects stole some of his personal belongings, including a cell phone, and fled.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The witness told police they knew one of the suspects as “Doughboy.” Police were able to identify Guerra as “Doughboy” by searching phone and Cash App records.

On Jan. 28, deputies conducted surveillance on Guerra’s home when two men entered the residence. When the men left, deputies attempted to stop them but they fled, the affidavit states.

They were eventually detained, and one of the men was identified as Jasso.

When questioned, Jasso told deputies he was with Guerra and Williams on the night of the shooting at San Luis, the affidavit states.

Jasso was charged with murder on March 20 and taken into custody on Tuesday.

Records show Guerra and Williams were booked earlier this year and are accused of a separate fatal shooting that also happened on Jan. 26.

In that case, 31-year-old Albert Anthony Soliz was found dead in the 9500 block of S WW White Road. Sheriff Javier Salazar said that the shooting stemmed from a robbery.