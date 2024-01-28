Man found dead on southeast Bexar County road has been identified, sheriff says

Albert Anthony Soliz was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting. His body was found in the 9500 block of S WW White Rd in far southeast Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The identity of a man found shot to death on a rural Bexar County road Friday night has been released.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Albert Anthony Soliz, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office official told KSAT Sunday.

Deputies were called to the 9500 block of S WW White Road for a report of a man lying in the street with some form of trauma.

When they arrived, they found Soliz had several gunshot wounds to the upper body, Salazar said.

The sheriff said Friday there were no other vehicles on the road at the time, and there was no evidence he arrived in a car.

“It’s pretty desolate out here,” Salazar said.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference on the Southeast Side at 8:30 p.m. to provide details on an active homicide investigation.

EMS pronounced Soliz dead at the scene.

BCSO is asking anyone with tips about the shooting to call 210-335-6000 or BCSOtips@bexar.org.