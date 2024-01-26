Man killed in shooting inside home just west of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being shot in the face at a home just west of downtown early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of San Luis Street, not far from South Brazos Street and Guadalupe Street after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two witnesses are being interviewed for information, but there is no suspect description at this time. A motive for the shooting is also not currently known.

The name and age of the person killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.