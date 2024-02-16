Two men arrested in connection with murder on rural Bexar County road

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two men in connection with a case involving a man found shot to death on a rural road in late January.

James Guerra, 39, and 18-year-old Matthew Fitzgerald Williams were arrested after being linked to a robbery case.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the man found shot to death was identified as 31-year-old Albert Anthony Soliz.

Deputies were called to the 9500 block of S WW White Road on Jan. 26 for a report of a man lying in the street with some form of trauma. When they arrived, they found Soliz had several gunshot wounds to the upper body, Salazar said.

EMS pronounced Soliz dead at the scene.

Investigators matched the vehicle used in a robbery in which Soliz was connected to the one seen by witnesses where Soliz’s body had been found.

BCSO tracked down the vehicle and set up surveillance at a SE Bexar County home about two miles from the homicide scene two days after the body was found. They spotted Guerra coming out and followed him.

Deputies attempted to stop Guerra’s vehicle, but he refused, prompting a pursuit that ended in a crash.

Guerra was eventually taken into custody and booked on an evading arrest charge, Salazar said.

BCSO became aware Guerra was a suspect in a robbery case handled by SAPD, which then walked a warrant on him while he was in jail for evading arrest.

Matthew Fitzgerald Williams, 18, was also wanted for the same robbery charges, Salazar said. BCSO arrested him on the robbery warrant and arrested him at a home in east Bexar County on Thursday.

Williams was questioned in Soliz’s homicide, and BCSO had enough information given to get murder warrants on both suspects, the sheriff said.