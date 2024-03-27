Culebra Road set for major upgrades to improve safety, reduce flooding

SAN ANTONIO – Culebra Road is known as one of the deadliest roads in San Antonio. The city has been working with the Texas Department of Transportation to develop a plan to improve the roadway to reduce crashes and fatalities.

Also called the “Death Corridor,” Culebra Road has been on the City of San Antonio’s radar for repairs for several years.

On Tuesday, the city held a community meeting at The Neighborhood Place to update the community on the design for the upgrades for Culebra Road between Bandera Road and General McMullen.

David McBeth, assistant city engineer with the Public Works Department, said the project will minimize flooding, help reduce speeding and make wider sidewalks for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“Total reconstruction of [Culebra Road] that’s not in great condition right now. But also, we’ll do some upgraded underground storm drainage improvements,” he said.

Voters approved the $18 million project as part of the 2022 bond.