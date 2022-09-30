‘A very dangerous roadway’: City encourages residents to share thoughts on proposed changes for Culebra Road

Commuters have been hoping to see a change along Culebra Road. The 13-mile corridor has become a hot spot for problems over the years.

SAN ANTONIO – Commuters have been hoping to see a change along Culebra Road. The 13-mile corridor has become a hot spot for problems over the years.

Luis Virgen’s law office is located on Culebra Rd. not far from Zarzamora Street on the city’s West Side.

He has been commuting through the corridor for at least 20 years. Virgen believes Culebra Rd. is not a safe area.

“I have had to avoid pedestrians a number of times. By the grace of God, I have never hit anybody. I know Culebra is a very dangerous roadway,” he said.

Virgen hopes to see some improvements.

“Perhaps lowering the speed limit, and maybe more patrols,” said Virgen.

Safety has also been top of mind for San Antonio’s Transportation Department. For the last two years, experts have been studying the area between I-10 and Loop 1604. They have also addressed commuter concerns.

Since April, close to 600 residents have spoken out about the changes they want to see.

Jacob Flyod is a transportation planner with the City of San Antonio.

He said many want to see more crosswalks and a shorter crossing distance.

“The overall goal of the project is to provide a safe way for all users of the roads to commute,” he said.

The community will soon have a chance to see their visions and ideas for Culebra Rd. come one step closer to reality. There will be two town halls in the month of October.

Renditions will be shared with the public and once again, people are asked to share their feedback about the proposed changes. Floyd said when it comes to safety, it’s important to hear from everyone.

“Well, the community’s input helps us in the decision-making process. Getting the community input helps make our product better,” he said.

For more information on the upcoming town halls, click here.