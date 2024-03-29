City to conduct emergency fire drill at City Tower in downtown San Antonio on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will conduct an emergency fire drill at City Tower on Friday afternoon.

During that time, the building’s fire alarm system will activate, and all staff, tenants and visitors will need to exit the building and report to safe zones.

There will be no cause for concern.

“This drill aims to simulate real-life emergency scenarios and ensure that all building occupants are familiar with evacuation procedures and can safely exit the building in the event of an actual emergency,” a news release states.

City Tower is located at 100 W Houston St., between North Main Avenue and North Flores Street.