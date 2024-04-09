Fiesta FitFest will have a 5K, 10K, L’Étape Texas race and free workouts this weekend

Cyclists participate in L’Étape San Antonio during second annual Fiesta FitFest

SAN ANTONIO – The official start of Fiesta is still several days away, but organizations around San Antonio are already getting into the spirit.

San Antonio Sports will have its third annual Fiesta FitFest this weekend at UTSA. It includes 5K, 10K, L’Étape Texas by Tour de France, and more activities for all ages and fitness levels.

Recommended Videos

The FitFest kicks off on Friday with an expo, “Beer Mile” and “Beer Yoga.” It continues on Saturday and Sunday with more running, walking, cycling and workout opportunities.

>> Fiesta guide: View the day-by-day schedule for Fiesta 2024 in San Antonio, watch the biggest events on KSAT

Fiesta Fit Fest events happening this weekend

Many activities are free, but paid registration is required for the main events. Here’s a schedule and everything else you need to know about the FitFest.

Activity Schedule

Friday, April 12

5 p.m. - University Health Athlete’s Village opens at UTSA’s main campus, 1 UTSA Circle — Free.

6 p.m. - Boots & Brews Beer Mile — $20, registration required.

6:15 p.m. - Beer Yoga with Corn Bread Yoga — Free, registration required.

Saturday, April 13

8 a.m. - SATX 5K/10K Run — $45-$55, registration required.

8 a.m. - ACTIVATE Zumba — Free, registration required.

8 a.m. - Balance Biking Academy — Free, registration required.

8:30 a.m. - ACTIVATE YOGA — Free, registration required.

9:30 a.m. - Camp Gladiator — Free, registration required.

10:30 a.m. - Orange Theory — Free, registration required.

11 a.m. - Kids Run — $10, registration required.

11:30 a.m. - ACTIVATE STRONG — Free, registration required.

12:15 p.m. - ISI Elite Training — Free, registration required.

1:15 p.m. - ACTIVATE Total Body Conditioning — Free, registration required.

2 p.m. - L’Étape Texas by Tour de France Kids Ride — $10, registration required.

Sunday, April 14

7 a.m. - L’Etape Texas (10 miles/family ride; 25 miles; 60 miles; 100 miles) — $50-$250, registration required.

8:45 a.m. - Orange Theory — Free, registration required.

10 a.m. - Camp Gladiator — Free, registration required.

11:30 a.m. ACTIVATE YOGA — Free, registration required.

Expo

The Athlete’s Village & Expo, presented by University Health, is free and open to the public.

It will be open from 5-8 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the UTSA East Campus Lot.

Athletes competing in the 5K, 10K and L’Etape can pick up their packets at the expo.

Here’s a list of the 2024 exhibitors:

Bike MS

Camp Gladiator

H-E-B

H-E-B Wellness

Mayor’s Fitness Council

Michelob Ultra

Next Level Urgent Care

Playa Bowls

Renewal by Andersen

Rock n’ Roll Running Series San Antonio

Taco Cabana

Thomas J. Henry

Travelin Tom’s Coffee

TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine

U.S. Army

University Health

Valero

VIA

XPEL

Parking

Parking will be free for all three days of the FitFest.

The expo entrance will be located on East Campus Drive, east of James Bauerie Road.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: