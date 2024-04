The 5-mile ride on April 13 is open to all ages, abilities and cycles

SAN ANTONIO – The 2024 Fiesta Bike Parade will be happening next week, giving cyclists a chance to celebrate local bike culture.

The 5-mile ride on April 13 is open to all ages, abilities and cycles, according to an event flyer. The speed is a moderate pace, between 10 and 14 mph.

Recommended Videos

Participants will gather at 9 a.m. and roll out at 10 a.m.

The parade’s grand marshall will be D7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito.

Find more information about the event here.