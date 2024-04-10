Investigators reunite 17-year-old boy with family, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE (5:45 PM): A formerly lost teenager has been reunited with his family, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding family members of a lost 17-year-old.

BCSO received a call Wednesday afternoon about an unknown male in the 8200 block of Old Pearsall Road.

When deputies made contact with Adam William, 17, the juvenile said he didn’t know his address or have any information to contact family, officials said.

If you have any information that might help reunite the teen with his family, contact BCSO Dispatch at 210-335-6000, or send an email to missingpersons@bexar.org.