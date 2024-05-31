84º
Family of Cecilia Huerta Gallegos continues nearly five-year search for missing loved one

Gallegos was last seen in July 2019

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Carlo Jagge, News Producer

Cecilia Huerta Gallegos, pictured here, was last seen on July 7, 2019. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – It has been nearly five years since Cecilia Huerta Gallegos disappeared, but her family has not given up on finding her.

Family members gathered outside the Bexar County Courthouse on Thursday to remind the public that they are still looking for Gallegos. She has not been seen since July 7, 2019.

Her husband, Reyes Gallegos, was arrested in her disappearance but has since been released on bond.

Gallegos’ body has not been found.

Gallegos’ sister, Mireya Lopez, spoke with KSAT on Thursday about what she would say to Gallegos today.

“That I love her so much, and that I miss her,” Lopez said. “And that I wish I could go back in time to see her again.”

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, Gallegos’ family is asking people to call San Antonio police.

