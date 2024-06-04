87º
Motor vehicle accident prompts closures on Broadway in both directions, SAPD says

Motorcyclist struck by car, taken to hospital in critical condition

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

San Antonio police working scene on Broadway. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An accident involving a motorcyclist on Broadway has shut down the roadway in both directions, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred near Funston Place and Mahncke Park around 9:30 p.m.

Police said that a car turning onto Funston Place struck a 24-year-old man on a motorcycle traveling north on Broadway with two other motorcyclists.

The two other motorcyclists further up the street turned around and came toward the accident, police said.

The motorcyclist who was struck was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police did not immediately indicate if the driver of the car would face charges at this time. Police did say that one of the motorcyclists was detained.

SAPD has closed Broadway in both directions for the time being. It is unclear how long that closure will last.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

