Local News

San Antonio-area school districts host Thursday job fairs

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD’s event will be in Schertz; East Central ISD’s fair will be in San Antonio

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISD

SAN ANTONIO – Two school districts are planning separate job fairs for applicants on Thursday.

East Central ISD said it is hosting a hiring event with “on-the-spot interviews” for all positions, including “teachers, paras, bus drivers, maintenance and more,” a district news release said.

The event will be held between 9 and 11 a.m. Thursday at Legacy Middle School, located at 5903 Southeast Loop 410.

A full list of the district’s openings can be found here.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD is also hosting its own job fair. The district said it is looking for candidates in its “technology, transportation, child nutrition, custodial and maintenance” departments.

SCUCISD’s event will be held between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday at the boardroom inside the Malish Educator Training Center, located at 1060 Elbel Road in Schertz.

A link to SCUCISD’s employment page can be found here.

About the Author

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

