Woman pushes for answers in sister’s 8-year-old missing person’s case

SAN ANTONIO – Jovanna Burney has no doubt her missing sister, Bianca Carrasco, is no longer alive, but she wants help finding answers about what happened to her.

Burney is getting some help from a nonprofit to get answers after years of silence from investigators.

Carrasco was having a bad week when she disappeared on May 1, 2016. Her husband last saw her walking away from her home on Walnut Creek Drive.

“She wouldn’t have taken off at all, and she certainly would not just vanish and not contact me or someone,” Burney said.

Carrasco had told her sister that she would be filing for divorce that week. At the time, she was 29 and a nurse mother to three children.

“I just want to find her, you know? [Her kids] believe that she walked away from them, and that’s not OK,” Burney said. “They have to know that their mom did not walk away.”

Burney has been patient and has given law enforcement time and space, hoping they would have news for her. But she’s now grown frustrated with them.

“I’ve been told by the police that some crimes are just not solvable, and I’ve been told a lot of things to kind of just make me be quiet or go away, but I can’t, I can’t do that,” Burney said.

The national organization Season of Justice paid for a billboard ad along I-10 to help bring in tips.

KSAT reached out to SAPD for an interview on the case, but the department declined. A few days later, a $5,000 Crime Stoppers reward was announced in the case. Burney said she’s been asking for this and more from investigators.

“Anybody who knows what happened to her, I’m not going to go away,” she said. “It’s exhausting at times. It’s exhausting. It’s heavy. And, regardless, I still have to keep looking.”