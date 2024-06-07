SAPD seeks help locating missing woman last seen in May 2016

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was last seen eight years ago.

Bianca Carrasco has been missing since May 1, 2016. She was 29 years old then; she would be 37 years old now.

According to police at the time of her initial disappearance report, Carrasco’s husband told officers he and his wife had been arguing because he claimed that Carrasco was having an affair.

The report also said Carrasco’s husband told police she had given back her wedding ring.

Carrasco also found out that on May 1, 2016, her husband took her cellphone and all the money out of her bank account, according to the initial report.

Carrasco is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Carrasco also has a tattoo of the letter “B” on her left hip and a surgery scar on her abdomen.

Anyone with information on Carrasco’s disappearance is asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. To text a tip, Text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).