Man shot twice told SAPD he was robbed of necklace, backpack and bicycle on North Side

A 28-year-old man was shot twice while being robbed by three men on the city’s North Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 4:15 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 281 and East Hildebrand Avenue not far from the University of the Incarnate Word, after receiving word of a person acting erratically.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man lying on the street with two gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Police said the victim told officers he was shot while being robbed of his necklace, backpack and bicycle by three men in a vehicle.

The victim was unable to say, however, exactly where the shooting happened, so investigators were unable to find the exact crime scene. There were also no witnesses to the shooting.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He’s expected to recover.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing, police said.