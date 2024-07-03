Pete Gallego resigns as Bexar County DA spokesman

SAN ANTONIO – The spokesperson for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has resigned.

The office confirmed that Pete Gallego submitted his resignation letter effective July 16.

Gallego was hired by Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales last year as a government relations advisor and then as his communications director.

Gonzales sent the following statement about the resignation:

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Pete Gallego for his service and dedication to the community of Bexar County during his tenure as our Government Relations Advisor and Director of Communications. Pete’s hard work and commitment have been invaluable to our office over the past year.

“Pete’s efforts to enhance our communication capacity and our engagement with the community have had a significant impact. His contributions have not only strengthened our office but have also fostered a greater sense of trust and transparency with the citizens of Bexar County.

“We are grateful for the positive changes he has brought about and appreciate the time and energy he has devoted to our office. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Gallego, 62, is an attorney who served as a U.S. Congressman from 2013 to 2015 and as a state representative for more than two decades.

Prior to his role with the D.A.’s office, Gallego had a short stint as president of Sul Ross State University. He resigned after 18 months stating that he wanted to spend more time with his teenage son. But, the decision was likely also influenced by issues behind the scenes.

The DA’s office has received criticism in recent months over its relationship with the social justice reform group the Wren Collective as well as for delays in indicting suspected criminals, offering plea deals with significantly reduced prison time or lesser charges and for dismissing a large number of cases.

In a letter to KSAT management earlier this year, Gallego falsely accused the station’s investigative unit of recording footage of the D.A.’s personal residence while working on a story about Gonzales’ $9,000 a year car allowance.

No such video exists.

KSAT has also reported on internal issues within the office including DA staffers who described a “hostile and toxic” work environment hampered by harassment and a lack of communication and accountability.

In April, First Assistant District Attorney Christian Henricksen resigned to join the Travis County D.A.’s Office.